Maintaining our local roads

The map above is Cawston, a small village south of Keremeos.

RDOS Director George Bush, Area B talked with MOTI officials today at a Directors meeting and he was not happy.

Bush says the condition of rural roads in his area are dismal. Sad. Bad. Weeds, and weed trees, potholes and more.

And when questioned by ODN about the new highways maintenance contractor vs the old.

“No better, no worse.”

Bush likes to look back many, many years ago with the Ministry of Highways did it all. And better.

He says it has never been better since the change to contractors.

Both he and reporter reflected on when the change occurred. ??

Ron Obirek, Area Director for Okanagan Falls told the MOTI he was concerned about the safety of cyclists on Mclean Creek Rd and those who use the KVR pathway near the Bridge at OK Falls.