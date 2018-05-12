Main roadway at Willowbrook to close Sunday

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) has advised the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) that crews will be installing a third culvert on Willowbrook Road, in the vicinity of the fire hall located at 3395 Willowbrook Road, north of Oliver, BC on Sunday May 13, 2018.

Willowbrook Road will be closed from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on May 13, 2018 to allow crews to install a third culvert to increase water flow along Park Rill Creek underneath the road. MoTI is making every effort to minimize the inconvenience to citizens by scheduling this work on Sunday to avoid work and school days.

During this work there will be no access through the Willowbrook area between communities. Jones Way Road in Willowbrook remains closed. Alternate routes will be available. Vehicles can use Highway 97 and Highway 3A to access Oliver, Okanagan Falls or Keremeos.

To maintain fire protection, the Willowbrook Fire Department will position one truck at the north end of Willowbrook Road and another at the south end. Arrangements have also been made to have the Kaleden Fire Department on call to provide back-up assistance should it be required.