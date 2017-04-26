Poetry in Motion

by Lin Brian

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

We all had a reason… we all had a cause, a much larger reason than simple applause.

The reason is near and most dear to our heart.

In spite of our nerves, we wanted a part

in a play oh-so-great that it changes so much,

our thoughts, our wording, our actions and such.

The gift to our growing cannot be measured,

and for me, like the rest, will always be treasured.

Some didn’t know the depth of the play

and as theory sunk in, felt some dismay

for these changes to thinking, the way we had been.

Could we make the adjustment remained to be seen.

Perhaps mostly for those of the ‘old’ generation

it created within agitated sensation.

And hey, we’re in now. We’re surely committed

and with each rehearsal, the power transmitted.

The strength engendered with reading each line;

in spite of misgivings we knew we’d be fine.

Words hence unused came easy to lips

the way cake and ice cream stick to the hips.

There happened a bonding that was quick and was deep,

a feeling of camaraderie we know we can keep.

Supporting and caring was rife in the room

growing in love like fetus in womb.

And I am so joyous for such education

and being a part of this lasting sensation.

And Oh! My! God! to be part of the cast

created a selection of memories to last.

– Lin Brian, April 2013 ©–