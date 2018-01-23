Lucky – no lives lost Monday west of Princeton

A disaster avoided Monday when a tanker hauling aviation fuel was involved in an accident with a tractor trailer and a car on Highway 3 east Manning Park.

“It was miraculous that nobody was killed,” said Princeton RCMP Sergeant Barry Kennedy.

“Aviation fuel is highly flammable and those trailers were full of it,” he said. “It could have potentially exploded on impact and it would have been huge.”

The accident occurred noon Monday, close to Placer Mountain Forest Service Road.

According to Kennedy a westbound truck carrying scrap metal failed to negotiate the curve west of Sunday Summit, crossed the center line and overturned.

The truck’s load spilled on the highway and large sheets of metal hit the eastbound truck carrying the dangerous load.

The metal shredded the tires of the tanker truck, and punctured one of its diesel tanks, said Kennedy.

Three hundred liters of diesel spilled onto the road and was later cleaned up by a Hazmat unit. Several people were taken to hospital for observation.

Police continue to investigate. Charges are pending, said Kennedy.

