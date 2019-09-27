Lots of Oliver websites right? – poll info below

This poll – to the right is for two days only – all of Friday and all of Saturday – results displayed Sunday
This poll is not about printed newspapers in Penticton, Oliver or Osoyoos.
This poll is about online – news – websites most of us in the South Okanagan look to for news and a few new ones…. remember folks when you vote – this is not about ads or classifieds – but about NEWS.
What is news? – current and relevant. Accurate, written by a journalist, credentials of those involved. History. Not posted gossip etc.
- Castanet
- Osoyoos Today
- Oliver Daily News
- Oliver/Osoyoos Loop
Leave a Reply