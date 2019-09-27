Lots of Oliver websites right? – poll info below

,

This poll – to the right is for two days only – all of Friday and all of Saturday – results displayed Sunday

This poll is not about printed newspapers in Penticton, Oliver or Osoyoos.

This poll is about online – news  – websites most of us in the South Okanagan look to for news and a few new ones…. remember folks when you vote – this is not about ads or classifieds – but about NEWS.

What is news? – current and relevant. Accurate, written by a journalist, credentials of those involved. History. Not posted gossip etc.

 

  1. Castanet
  2. Osoyoos Today
  3. Oliver Daily News
  4. Oliver/Osoyoos Loop

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*