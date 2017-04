Easter

Fair weather

Don’t know but even at 9pm Sunday night the amount of traffic – wow

Three accidents of note we are looking for details on

Ok Falls 2:38 pm Sunday – accident near Green Lake Rd/Hwy 97 – traffic delayed

Summerland 3:41 pm Sunday – motorcyclist to Kelowna Hospital with injuries – Bentley Rd

Kaleden 7:27 pm Sunday – accident near Hwy 3a Junction with Hwy 97