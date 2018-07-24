Looking after the dirt

New Invasive Species Online Resource
Okanagan farmers, viticulturists, orchardists and ranchers have a new tool available to help manage invasive species. This digital one-stop shop features resources to assist producers in identifying invasive species, as well as management options and contact information for local experts. The Okanagan Invasive Species Online website was officially launched at the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society’s AGM on June 13th in Penticton, BC. Learn more here.
Article by SOS Conservation Program
Comments
Lee Ann Wilson says
I checked this out and it’s missing “Purple Strife and Yellow pond Iris” in our Okanagan area. Just wondering!