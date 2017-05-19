Long weekend – first in the “summer mood” – be an optimist !! May 19, 2017, 7:36 am Time to camp Tear off your shirt for the first time this year Bra’s are optional Forget the flood – I will monitor the creeks, rivers and lake. Watch for updates. ENJOY – you deserve a holiday.
Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue says
With the weather finally feeling like spring in the Southern Okanagan Valley and the start of the first long weekend of the summer season, Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue would like to remind everyone to stay safe this weekend.
There is still snow in the higher elevations. With fresh snow, upwards of 20cm at Baldy earlier this week, and the temperatures warming, this will increase the avalanche risks. If you are heading out snowmobiling, ski touring, or snowshoeing please have equipment for a self rescue with you in case of an avalanche. This equipment will include an avalanche transceiver, probe, shovel, and the knowledge on the use of each piece of equipment.
With the rains that we have had and the warmer temperatures, everyone is aware of the flooding and the potential for more flooding. Both the Okanagan River and the Similkameen River are moving a lot of water. Members of the South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Swiftwater team have been out on both rivers in the last week or so, the Similkameen from Bromley Rock to Pickard Creek and the Okanagan from Deer Park to Lions Park and have mentioned that there are strainers and entrapments along these sections and on the sections of the rivers that they have seen from the roads. We are asking you to please keep yourself, your children, and your pets away from the rivers at this time.
If you are heading outdoors this weekend please leave a trip plan with a friend of family member. Your trip plan should inlcude, the # in your party, where you plan to go, and when you plan to be home.
If you have a friend or family member who is lost please contact the RCMP immediately and let them know that you will need Search and Rescue.
We hope that you have a safe May Long Weekend with your friends and family so that our members can have a quiet long weekend with their friends and families.
-Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue