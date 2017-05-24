Long time service award to Oliver fire chief

Mayor Ron Hovanes pins a provincial long-service medal on the proud chest of town fire chief Bob Graham.

The award recognizes Graham’s skills and years of service as a volunteer firefighter in the town.

He was appointed chief in March after serving as deputy chief since 2011 and being an active member of the department for 25 years.

Graham replaced Dan Skaros, who left the department to take a position at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Graham leads a 30-member volunteer team and is responsible for the administration and management of fire suppression and prevention along with related emergency services.