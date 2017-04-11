Long time coming

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Park Place (337 McKinney Road, Oliver) at 10:30 AM Thursday 13 April 2017 signifying the end of the Greyback Remediation Project and the return of the property to the Owners.

This half-million dollar remediation project began work on 6 February. It is ending ahead of schedule and under budget.

Greyback Construction Ltd of Penticton was the General Contractor. The sub-trades included Combined Mechanical (plumbing), Ramco Floor & Tile, Argon Electrical, Select Painting & Decorating, Kentash Holdings (drywall), Woody’s Glass, Bob Fallon (carpentry), Ed Watchell (plumbing), Mitch Engel (painting), Shamrock Roofing, South Okanagan Deck & Rail, Peter’s Bros Construction (paving), and Sagebrush Nursery (landscaping and irrigation). Additional services were provided by Capri Insurance, Appleton Waste Services, Osoyoos Window Washing, E-Z Bins, Modern Purair, Progressive Waste Solutions, Thyssen-Krupp, Perfect Peace Inspections, Pacific Western Fire Protection, Fortis, Visual Telecom, Eastlink, B2B Print Services, A-1 Security (locksmith), Canadian Aerothermal, Oliver Ready Mix, and Able 2 Janitorial.

The project remediated structure, roofing, electrical, drywall, domestic water supply, and storm water systems. Parts of the property were re-paved. All of the landscaping and irrigation is being re-done. The interior of the building has been painted and new carpet has been installed.

For the first time since 31 August 2013, Owners will be able to return to their homes.