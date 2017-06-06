Locals honoured

Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship is proud to announce its first annual Wildlife Habitat Stewardship Awards. The wwards recognize landowners and volunteers who have made a significant contribution towards a collaborative stewardship project on their property or have championed projects on public lands.

OSS executive director Alyson Skinner says The Okanagan and Similkameen region has a rich diversity of habitats and wildlife, including some plant and animal species that are found nowhere else in the world.”

Wayne and Wendie Radies, Vernon; Wetland; Excavating and maintaining a wetland pond, including planting more than 1,000 native plants.

Gord and Steve Forbes, Oliver; Wetland; Planting along the Forbes Family trail.

Jim and Pat Linton, Oliver; Wetland; Creating Western painted turtle nesting beach.