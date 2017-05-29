Local stage players (SOAP) win zone prizes

From SOAP newsletter

Just about everyone knows we took our spring show, Since You Left Us to the 2017 O-Zone Festival this year. What you might not know is that Since You Left Us is now officially an award winning play!

As producer I pulled some strings and managed to tag along on this first-ever SOAP experience as sound operator and general toil expert and I can share first hand that we had a terrific time! The play was very well received, and we took home FOUR AWARDS.

We won in the following categories:

Runner Up To Best Production

Which speaks for itself! We came in runner up, edging out several seriously excellent presentations.

Best Newcomer

Valerie Heathman blew us away in her first-ever stage performance as an actor!

Best Sound Design

Trevor Leigh’s sound design skills were rewarded with this trophy.

Backstage Cooperation Award

Now Festival knows what I have known since joining in 2013: SOAP sets the standard for teamwork!

Please join me in thanking and congratulating Trevor Leigh and his creative team, the cast and crew and everyone whose hard work made this possible.

Nathan Linders

Submitted by Aimee Grice