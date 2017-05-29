Local stage players (SOAP) win zone prizes

From SOAP newsletter
Just about everyone knows we took our spring show, Since You Left Us to the 2017 O-Zone Festival this year. What you might not know is that Since You Left Us is now officially an award winning play!
As producer I pulled some strings and managed to tag along on this first-ever SOAP experience as sound operator and general toil expert and I can share first hand that we had a terrific time! The play was very well received, and we took home FOUR AWARDS.
We won in the following categories:
Runner Up To Best Production
Which speaks for itself! We came in runner up, edging out several seriously excellent presentations.
Best Newcomer
Valerie Heathman blew us away in her first-ever stage performance as an actor!
Best Sound Design
Trevor Leigh’s sound design skills were rewarded with this trophy.
Backstage Cooperation Award
Now Festival knows what I have known since joining in 2013: SOAP sets the standard for teamwork!
Please join me in thanking and congratulating Trevor Leigh and his creative team, the cast and crew and everyone whose hard work made this possible.
Nathan Linders
Submitted by Aimee Grice
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
Congratulations – well deserved.
Gail Prior says
Congratulations-it was a super production and the acting was terrific-so much talent in little old Oliver-am so happy for the Venables theatre for you to showcase your works. Aimee, I wanted to meet you so many times to comment on your rendition of “First time Ever I saw your face”-a Franklin love song and it took me back to another place,another time-I was moved to tears although the play was a comedy! Having put several beloved family dogs down over the years I could relate to the pet love and the family members-all portrayed so well. Thank you for sharing and to all for a great production. What’s next?
pat whalley 250 485-0010 says
Congratulations to all the group who put on these really excellent productions. Keep on giving nus your best, we love it.
Tom Szalay says
An enjoyable run topped off by a terrific and productive weekend. It was great to work with this fabulous cast and crew, now proud members of the AWARD WINNING SOAP Theatre group!
If you are not yet a regular SOAP patron, check us out next season with three scheduled productions on our web site (soplayers.ca)