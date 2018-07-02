Local service club to help food bank in Grand Forks

The Boundary Community Food Bank is run on donations, of food, of cash, and, of equipment. We value every donation we receive, from the 5 year old’s allowance money to the large corporate cheques.

From our own flood issues, with the increased need for our services right now, as well as replacing equipment, furniture etc. – we’ve been extremely grateful for the donations that have come in both locally and from far away places wihin BC, Canada and the US.

Because we value ALL our donors, we rarely mention names, but during this past month, we’ve had several organizations, businesses or people, who have provided donations and support far beyond what we could have imagined, and I feel the need to share their generosity and compassion.

We send thanks to, in alphabetical order: Buy- Low Foods; CUPE National, Food Banks BC, Gospel Chapel, Kiwanis Club Oliver, Pat Phelps, Rockwool and Save-On Foods. From local management to corporate head offices including staff – we can’t thank you enough. You should all be in the dictionary under the definition of generosity!