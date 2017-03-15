Local School Board – Secretary/Treasurer resigns

“It is with great regret that the Board of Education accepts the resignation of Secretary Treasurer Lynda Minnabarriet effective July 31, 2017. We thank Lynda for her strong leadership as well as her fiscal guidance and valuable knowledge of governance. Lynda’s passion for public education and student success has guided her work in our district and she will be missed. We wish Lynda every success as she expands her work in School District No. 74.”

SD 74 is Gold Trail in Ashcroft. Lynda has held a joint position with both districts for a number of years.

The Board has appointed the assistant secretary-treasurer, Subra Paliappa, to the position of secretary treasurer. The Board will not be replacing his position but instead has created a new position of Director of Instruction – Student Learning and Inquiry to join the senior management team.