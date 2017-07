Boomerang Creek (Westbridge Rd) – small fire ignited by a vehicle – under control

Princeton Fire – crews starting to get a handle on it – but 2700 hectares in area

146 firefighters, an Incident Management Team, 8 helicopters, 6 water tenders and 17 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire.

Less smoke spreading in the region

Mt. Baldy – small fire contained

Princeton to Summerland Rd is closed