Local police say ” Lock your vehicle”

Oliver RCMP arrested a Kelowna woman Monday allegedly in possession of property stolen from nearby vehicles.

Police stopped a 21-year-old female in the early morning hours of Monday in a residential area.

The woman initially provided a false name, but the arresting officer identified her as Raven Graham.

“Raven Graham was on court ordered conditions to abide by a curfew and to reside at a Kelowna address,” Sgt. Blaine Gervais said.

She was arrested for obstruction, searched and found in possession of identification not belonging to her, stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Graham is now being charged with six offences.

Gervais said. “A reminder to lock your vehicle and to not leave anything of value in your vehicle.”

She appeared at Penticton Court and remanded in custody until May 22.