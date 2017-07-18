Local pastor and artist passes

Cameron Ogilvie

December 16, 1940 – July 15, 2017

On Saturday, July 15, 2017, Mr. Cameron Ogilvie of Oliver passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital surrounded by family at the age of 76 years.

He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Elizabeth Ogilvie.

Cameron will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Margaret; twin brother Gordon; daughters Kathleen (Eric), Leanne and Darlene (Jake) and grandchildren Isaac, Ariana, Madison, Alex, Graham and Blythe.

Cameron was an ordained minister with the Canadian Fellowship of Churches and Ministers and a long time Pastor at the Oliver Word of Life Centre as well as a free lance painter and worked for Kingsmen Ventures Ltd.

He was extremely passionate about and heavily involved with the Southern Okanagan Association For Integrated Community Living, including the Community Living Flea Market in Osoyoos.

Among his many gifts and passions were singing and worshipping. He was a well accomplished baritone/tenor and excelled as a skilled soloist. Cameron was a graduate of the Glasgow School of Art in Scotland and a very well known local artist. He painted wildlife, scenery and portraits and was a member of the Okanagan Art Gallery and was a lifetime member of the Oliver Sagebrushers. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday July 21, 2017 at the Oliver Community Centre (Oliver Parks & Recreation, 6359 Park Drive, Oliver, BC) with a reception to follow.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Southern Okanagan Association For Integrated Community Living, Po Box 138, Oliver, BC V0H 1T0. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting

