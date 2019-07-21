Local issues discussed at RDOS Board table

Decision on RDOS taking over Osoyoos rural water supply delayed

Town of Osoyoos tired of looking after rural and agricultural water (System 8 and 9 – former SOLID water district) and desires that the RDOS in Penticton take it over. First kick at the cat last Thursday and here is what our RDOS Area C director Rick Knodel had to say:

“Director Mark Pendergraft (Area A Osoyoos) told the board “I agree with this in principle but want to postpone it for a month” – he did not say why he wanted to postpone the matter but the by-election to replace the empty water councillor seat will have to go ahead.

I have asked to have a conversation with Director Pendergraft on this. Should this be looked at by Oliver I would in no way be able to support it ……and CAO Bill Newell and Director Pendergraft both agreed there is a great difference between Oliver and Osoyoos in this matter.”

***

Funding for Art Centre – in Penticton

“Without the complete cooperation of the whole region, it ain’t going to happen,” Mayor John Vassilaki stated to a RDOS meeting Thursday in Penticton

The RDOS was asked to contribute $5000 in a grant in aid from the entire region for a $15000 conference in Penticton on how to get a performing art centre built.

The motion to approve the funding was carried with 15 directors voting yes – with Area H (Princeton) Dir. Bob Coyne, Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer, Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and Area C (Oliver) Dir. Rick Knodel opposed.

Knodel told ODN this morning:

“On granting to the Penticton arts idea – this was touted as cultural enhancement, if you notice I voted against this. I believe as Mayor McKortoff that Oliver has its own art activities/organizations and will better represent our area than that of a Penticton based organization.

Secondly their presentation was lacking detail and direction and in my opinion was nowhere near ready to be asking for funding. And lastly the presentation lacked any thought of including the East Indian community whose influence in our local culture is becoming very prominent nor did it include first nations a total part of our local heritage.

This would not have passed if it was not for a passionate speech by Penticton councillor Jake Kimberly who is an orator of distinctive prominence to which in the end he swayed many with the ‘it is such a trivial amount’ argument.”

***

Oliver Rental Centre might fight decision in court

RDOS board of directors has given the thumbs down to a vehicle rental business considered a non-farm use on Sawmill Road.

Directors voted this week not to authorize Raghvir Dhaliwal’s application to proceed to the Agricultural Land Commission.

Dhaliwal owns and operates Oliver Rental Centre that opened in April of 2018 without prior approval from the commission. According to RDOS planning manager Chris Garrish, staff advised the owner that the zoning did not allow this type of business on agricultural land.

Dhaliwal later applied to expand into vehicle and trailer rentals and after that was denied ……requested the board allow him to re-submit his proposal.

Garrish told directors Area C’s Official Community Plan is to enable the preservation of agricultural land. He noted this project would change the development and character of the area.

Rick Knodel says:

“On the rental center I supported bringing this back early as it was not eligible for a year. With the inclusion of the expansion into a vehicle rental this was what expanded the footprint of the previous Woody’s Glass out into the previously ground cropped area in front of the business to the point where it was consuming more than half the original plot and if left to go I saw no reason that this expansion would not continue. Had they stayed with the original Woody’s Glass foot print I could have supported them even though it would still be a struggle with the ALC board but the insistence of staying with that expansion of the vehicle rental made that impossible.

I had more than one discussion with the owner on this but the point seemed to be lost until the night before the board meeting when the owner indicated they would get in touch with staff and with draw and reconsider -but that appears to have not happened- as their agent attended the meeting and carried on with the request as was written.”