Local donors offer up $60,000 for re-do on ER at SOGH

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Oliver present $50,000 towards the renovation of South Okanagan General Hospital’s Emergency Department. The $1.25-million SOGH renovation is now well underway and on schedule for completion by late December. The project will see a separate Emergency Department entrance for walk-in patients, a larger waiting area, and several other improvements.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is raising $280,000 to include a new nurses’ station, permanent hookups for oxygen and compressed air in the Emergency triage area, and an exterior canopy over the new entranceway.

Informed as well that the Oliver Legion wrote a cheque for $10 thousand for this project.