Local district principal heads north

I have accepted a district position in School District 57, Prince George supporting the academic success of Indigenous learners.
There are approximately 3800 students of aboriginal ancestry in School District 57 and I will work to support them within the 40 schools that they attend.
My husband accepted a position as Dean Campuses and Continuing Education at the College of New Caledonia in 2018 and we are happy to reunite our family as I will be moving to Prince George along with my four youngest children.
Shendah has served as Principal of Tuc-el-nuit Elementary and District wide Principal of Student Support Services
District Principal of Student Support Services
- establish and maintain effective ways to identify and assess students
- determine, plan, and organize services and programs
- obtain and coordinate the fiscal and human resources needed to deliver a full range of programs and services
- participate in community-level planning with other agencies and ministries in setting service priorities
- participate in local inter-ministerial committees designed to provide coordinated services for children and youth
- provide advice and assistance in the development of safe, caring and orderly schools
- maintain information systems necessary for planning and reporting data on students
- plan and coordinate staff development program
thanks for your support,
Shendah Benoit
