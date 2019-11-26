Local district principal heads north

,

I have accepted a district position in School District 57, Prince George supporting the academic success of Indigenous learners.
There are approximately 3800 students of aboriginal ancestry in School District 57 and I will work to support them within the 40 schools that they attend.
My husband accepted a position as Dean Campuses and Continuing Education at the College of New Caledonia in 2018 and we are happy to reunite our family as I will be moving to Prince George along with my four youngest children.
Shendah has served as Principal of Tuc-el-nuit Elementary and District wide Principal of Student Support Services

District Principal of Student Support Services

  • establish and maintain effective ways to identify and assess students
  • determine, plan, and organize services and programs
  • obtain and coordinate the fiscal and human resources needed to deliver a full range of programs and services
  • participate in community-level planning with other agencies and ministries in setting service priorities
  • participate in local inter-ministerial committees designed to provide coordinated services for children and youth
  • provide advice and assistance in the development of safe, caring and orderly schools
  • maintain information systems necessary for planning and reporting data on students
  • plan and coordinate staff development program
thanks for your support,
Shendah Benoit

