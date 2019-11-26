Local district principal heads north

I have accepted a district position in School District 57, Prince George supporting the academic success of Indigenous learners.

There are approximately 3800 students of aboriginal ancestry in School District 57 and I will work to support them within the 40 schools that they attend.

My husband accepted a position as Dean Campuses and Continuing Education at the College of New Caledonia in 2018 and we are happy to reunite our family as I will be moving to Prince George along with my four youngest children.

Shendah has served as Principal of Tuc-el-nuit Elementary and District wide Principal of Student Support Services

District Principal of Student Support Services establish and maintain effective ways to identify and assess students

determine, plan, and organize services and programs

obtain and coordinate the fiscal and human resources needed to deliver a full range of programs and services

participate in community-level planning with other agencies and ministries in setting service priorities

participate in local inter-ministerial committees designed to provide coordinated services for children and youth

provide advice and assistance in the development of safe, caring and orderly schools

maintain information systems necessary for planning and reporting data on students

plan and coordinate staff development program

thanks for your support,

Shendah Benoit