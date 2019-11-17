Local decisions need by RDOS board

Development Variance Permit

THAT the Board of Directors approve Development Variance Permit No. C2019.030-DVP Purpose:

To allow for a freestanding commercial sign. Owners: Avro Oil Ltd., Inc. No. BC0769723 Agent: Terry Feeny Folio: C-01138.000 Civic: 8360 Gallagher Lake Frontage Road Legal: Lot 4, Plan 11959, District Lot 28S, SDYD OCP: Commercial (C) Zone: Site Specific General Commercial Zone (C1s)

Variance to reduce the minimum setback for part of any sign to any parcel line from 1.0 metre to 0.41 metres.

This application is seeking a variance to allow for an existing commercial freestanding sign for EZ Storage to remain at its current location. Specifically, it is being proposed to vary Section 7.20.6 to reduce the minimum setback of any part of the sign to any parcel line from 1.0 metres to 0.41 metres. In support of this request, the applicant has stated that “the request is unique in that the sign is too close to the south property which is part of the storage complex and owned by the same person. The entire system is connected to both 8360 and 8332 Gallagher Lake Frontage Road.”

The subject property is approximately 3,621.9 m2 (0.36 ha) in area and is situated on the west side of Gallagher Lake Frontage Road. The property is currently developed for commercial use including selfstorage units and a retail store. The surrounding pattern of development is characterised by a mix of commercial, and residential (mobile home parks).

Willowbrook Fire Department Fire Truck Purchase

THAT the Board of Directors award the Willowbrook Fire Truck purchase to Rocky Mountain Phoenix in the amount of $64,027.00 plus applicable taxes for a used 2000 FL112 Pumper Fire Truck.

The purchase of this fire truck allows the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department to maintain a favorable status with the Fire Insurance Underwriters Survey (FUS).

In accordance with the Purchasing and Sales Policy, the Regional District Board of Directors shall approve all purchases over $50,000.00

Background: The Willowbrook Fire Department issued a Invitation to Tender for a Used Fire Truck on September 26, 2019. On the closing date of October 16, 2019 there were five (5) submissions received. During the evaluation process it was determined that Rocky Mountain Phoenix submission was most suitable submission.

Proposed subdivision in Area C to allow for the sale of property

THAT Bylaw No. 2452.22, 2019, Electoral Area “C” Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw and Bylaw No. 2453.37, 2019, Electoral Area “C” Zoning Amendment Bylaw be denied.

Purpose: To facilitate a subdivision (boundary adjustment) that will result in the creation of a 0.37 ha parcel.

Owners: Roger and Linda Lebert 730 Golden Currant Road

Legal: Lot 205, Plan 1789, District Lot 205, SDYD

OCP: Agriculture (AG) Proposed OCP: Small Holdings (SH)

Zone: Agriculture One Zone (AG1) Proposed Zoning: Small Holdings Five Zone (SH5)

Proposed Development: This application is seeking to facilitate a boundary adjustment (subdivision) between the properties at 730 Golden Currant Road and 5557 Dogwood Lane. This will result in a new 3,700 m2 parcel around the applicant’s homesite (730 Golden Currant Road) while consolidating the 3.37 ha remainder with the neighbouring parcel at 5557 Dogwood Lane (which will become 5.52 ha in area). In order to accomplish this, the following land use bylaw amendments are being proposed by the applicant:

· amend the land use designation under Schedule ‘B’ (OCP Map) of the Electoral Area “C” Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw No. 2452, 2008, from Agriculture (AG) to Small Holdings (SH) and

· amend the zoning under Schedule ‘2’ (Zoning Map) of the Electoral Area “C” Zoning Bylaw No. 2453, 2008, from Agriculture One Zone (AG1) to Small Holdings Five Zone (SH5). In support of the official community plan amendment and rezoning, the applicant has stated that “the reason we are seeking a rezoning is because our adjoining neighbours want to purchase our vineyard land to make their farm more viable. The remaining 0.37 ha parcel is adequate in size for our home, shop, septic field, garden and fruit trees.”

Site Context: Approximately 3.75 hectares in area, the subject property is located at the end of Golden Current Road and adjacent to the Town of Oliver at No. 2 Road and Dogwood Lane. The property is currently under cultivation (vineyard) and contains one (1) single detached dwelling and shop.