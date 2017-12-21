Local club recognized at PRH

The Oliver Aktion Club is a great organization that doesn’t get a whole lot of media attention, but they definitely deserve it. Affiliated with the Oliver Kiwanis Club, its members are adults with developmental disabilities, age 18 and over, who are interested in serving their community.

They raise funds by holding bake sales, an occasional car wash (not in December!), basket raffles and 50/50 draws at Kiwanis functions, recycling drink containers and more. The Aktion Club then donates to several charities.

The SOS Medical Foundation is honoured to be among the organizations the Aktion Club has helped this year.

The club recently donated $2,000 to our PRH tower equipment campaign. Thank you for a wonderful gift.

Source: SOS Medical Foundation which states they are at the 75 percentile mark of a $20 million fund raising campaign.