Local band the Gala Vanters – play this week

Shane Swift and Luke Whittall, two of the Okanagan’s most gifted guitarists and vocalists, are releasing their debut recording and capping it with a concert at Medici’s on Friday night, June 1st.

Luke, a locally grown artist, has been a mainstay talent in the Oliver music scene in recent years. Shane Swift left a hot Vancouver band behind and moved his family and his music to the Okanagan several years ago. Once tuned into one another’s music, the sweet guitars riffs and folk harmonies started to flow. They like to refer to their sound as ‘Folkanagan”.

The Gala Vanters will capture your heart, fill your ears with sweet sounds and your imagination with rich tales and perspectives of this beautiful valley we live in. Friday night. Doors open at 6:30 pm.