Loaded shot gun seized at the “Falls”

Penticton RCMP arrest man and seize another loaded firearm

On January 17, 2018 the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Targeted Enforcement Unit pulled over a vehicle on Main street in Okaganan Falls. As a result of the traffic stop, a 30 year old Okanagan Falls man was arrested and now faces charges, after officers located a loaded sawed off double barrel shot gun in the vehicle. Samuel Prescott-Perreault is facing a number of weapons related offences and is appearing in court today.

Police find this incident alarming as it is the second time in a week they have located a loaded firearm in a vehicle.