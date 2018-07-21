…..little red wagon – author tells it all

Placing an ad in FREE classifieds

Darcie (Bennett) Taylor in her own words

2014-2016

I introduced my storybook and Garden kit. I became the story of how it all started after deciding to go back to school with a grade 5 education at the age of 32 while being a single mother of 3.

Then I finished with how successful I’ve been since getting my “education” and how it’s the foundation of a great future no matter where you go.

Darcie and her family live in Oliver. Her husband works in Osoyoos

My Little Red Wagon story book was self published Oct 30, 2014. A true story about my daughter (now 19 and in college) and I planting a flower garden in her little red wagon. In 2016 I launched My Little Red Wagon Garden Kit. An educational hands on learning garden tool kit that promotes and supports literacy. The story book was my last English assignment over 10 years ago when I was at NorQuest College Edmonton Alberta, finishing up a 3 year struggle with a learning disability of reading and writing that had me starting upgrading at a grade 5 level at the age of 30.

I graduated with honours and continued on to get a degree in business administration. That true story I had made up from a once upon a time bed time story stuck in my heart for 10 years before publishing. After publishing my passion grew harder and My Little Red Wagon Garden kit was created to promote and support literacy. I’m trying to put my kit into every school and community to make awareness to literacy.

I believe education isn’t just about letters and numbers it’s about learning and we all learn a little different then others. Like each flower in a garden, each flower grows differently. I want to inspire everyone to keep learning, keep trying, keep creating into a beautiful flower of life. It’s never too late to learn to continue to grow into something much greater then what we were yesterday. Literacy is about every community, it has no Color or race but effects every generation.

My book and garden kit represents family literacy, creating, learning and growing together.