Linda Tynan – Summerland CAO – gone?

CAO – District of Summerland – Linda Tynan

4 years in Summerland

4 years in Nakusp

5 years in Nelson

Bachelor of Business Administration, CGA

Back in the past July 13 2018

A quote:

Tynan stated “the staff changes at municipal hall and within the planning department should not be seen as symptoms of a problem within the municipality.” “There are always reasons why these things happen,” she said.

“People come and go.”

ODN has reached out to the Mayor of Summerland and senior officers within the corporation. So far: zero response.

Tip source: Inside and impeccable.