Linda Anderson – artist

California Quail (above) and Ruby-Throated Hummingbird
Both paintings were based from photographs I had taken in my yard this past summer.
Okanagan Artist Linda Anderson
Copyrighted material not for reproduction – not original size
Comments
Mikie Spillett says
What a great concept very very very nice
Ian Hunt says
Hi, Linda
Wow! These are beautiful paintings!! I really like the Quail. Where do you show your art?
Sincerely
Ian Hunt
Edwin Dukes says
Beautiful work Linda!
Carolyn Madge says
So beautiful, thanks for sharing!