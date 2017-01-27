Linda Anderson – artist

,

California Quail (above) and Ruby-Throated Hummingbird
Both paintings were based from photographs I had taken in my yard this past summer.
Okanagan Artist Linda Anderson
Copyrighted material not for reproduction – not original size

Thanks from ODN and its readers

Comments

  2. Hi, Linda

    Wow! These are beautiful paintings!! I really like the Quail. Where do you show your art?

    Sincerely

    Ian Hunt

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*