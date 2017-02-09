Not pulling any punches – Chief Clarence Louie at coffee session at Fairview Mtn. speaking to chamber members below.

Remarks of Chief Louie:

Main Message – business and growth is good. It adds jobs, opportunity and keeps young people at home.

“We should talk less about schools closing and more about the solution – business, industry, jobs and opportunities.”

“I have lived here all my life and when a building or store burns down we don’t replace it. Too many people think of the area – as no growth – a nice retirement location – but that is not really the answer.”

“We need more people to live here, more young families, and more opportunities for work.

Stop the idea that it is all about watching flowers grow – we need to raise the bar.”

The days of local indians playing a low key role are over says Louie as the OIB is now consulted on just about every business opportunity. An attitude change is needed by residents.

Louie is proud of the OIB accomplishments (Spirit Ridge, new Admin building, Senkulmen Park, Golf Course improvements, the prison) talking to a June opening of Area 27 race-track – he says that will be a day to remember in Oliver.

But he says the locals must put up with more traffic, more people, and then expect more business in the area.

Below Chamber board members and speaker guests



Larry Olson – BC Government – Economic Development

Clarence

Denise Blashko – SOCC Manager

Brian Highley – Chamber Past President

Cher Wood (rhn CP Accountants) coffee Session sponsor