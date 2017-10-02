Likes to travel on a bicycle – likes fashion – NDP leader our next PM?

Ontario politician Jagmeet Singh chosen to replace Tom Mulcair.

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings is ecstatic.

“I am very excited,” he said. “I think it was a decisive win and I he has got the backing of the party.”

With 35,266 votes Singh, 38, won on the first ballot Sunday. He is also the first minority to lead a federal party in Canada.

“I think he has the energy and the enthusiasm, he ran a great campaign and I am very excited about having him as leader,” Cannings said, adding he thrilled to see what Singh will do for the NDP.

Cannings – Member of Parliament for South Okanagan—West Kootenay.

“He offered that real possibly of breaking through and carrying our plan for Canada forward,” Cannings said. “He is an exciting young guy and his vision really got the attention of Canadians.”

“He signed up thousands of new members all across Canada, including Quebec, people are very excited.”

Singh, a former criminal defence lawyer turned MPP, has represented the Bramalea-Gore-Malton riding since 2011 and then was named deputy leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party in 2015. He has not been elected as an MP in Ottawa and that is the first test.

Source: CTV and google images