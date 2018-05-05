Lift station will change neighbourhood look

By ROY WOOD

An important intersection in Osoyoos will take on a dramatically new look if installation of a new sewage lift station is approved by the town.

Members of the community will have a chance later this month to look at the detailed plans and ask questions and raise concerns.

The current sewage station at 89th Street and Kingfisher in Legion Beach Park is reaching the end of its life and is due to be replaced next year.

The new building will be somewhat larger than the old one and is proposed to be built slightly to the north. The intersection will be altered, removing the traffic island and changing the driving lanes. The new building will sit approximately where the island is now.

The site of the current building will become part of the park space.

According to a report to be presented to town council on Monday, the news station will include a new system for screening non-biodegradable solids before the waste is pumped to the treatment lagoons near the golf course.

The screened-out solids will be picked up by truck once a week or so. The system is designed to minimize odours, True Consulting engineer Steve Underwood told council at a meeting in February.

He said the building is planned to be low in profile and visually appealing to limit the impact on the neighbourhood.

At that February meeting, Mayor Sue McKortoff described the project as “a huge change for that area.”

A public open house is scheduled for May 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sonora Centre.



