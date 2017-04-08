Life on the open road – by Pat Whalley

Dave and I have always been “outdoorsy”, neither of us care to be closed in for too long and both enjoy walking in the hills and backroads, preferably where the dogs can be off leash and enjoying their freedom too.

We prefer laid back vacations with casual eating and sleeping arrangements and don’t like to be tied to structured times and places. Because of this, camping has always been a good vacation for us.

In our younger days, four children, the family dog and lack of money usually made camping the only option so we bought a second hand tent trailer. To us, it felt like first class accommodation as it provided everything we needed for great family holidays. The price of $750 for our little home on wheels certainly paid for itself in the years to come.

Dave came home from work a week prior to our first adventure in the tent trailer with six big, sturdy boxes. We were each given a box and told that what we could pack in the box, we could take. It was amazing how much one could cram into these boxes which, when full, slid under the the bed areas of the trailer, three boxes under each bed. Dave and I had decided to sleep in the back of the big station wagon, that pulled the trailer, leaving the two queen size beds for the four girls to share.

Besides the two big beds, which became day time seating arrangement, there were two big seats by the table, under one seat was a huge storage box, into which went pots, pans and groceries, the other box was actually a big cooler that was large enough for me to take a variety of frozen casseroles, frozen fried chicken and all sorts of items for ready made meals. This meant that dinners were very easy to prepare with limited need for shopping expeditions. The frozen meals were cold enough to keep milk and meats fresh.

For many years we went to Sooke, on Vancouver Island. The ferry ride made it seem like we were travelling a long way from home but, in actuality, we were not. Port Coquitlam to Sooke was only one hour at each end of the ferry ride, but “going on a ship” seemed like such an adventure for the kids, that they were thrilled.

Dave and I enjoyed Sooke as it was quiet with so many great beaches within a half hour’s ride. Most of the west coast beaches required walking through fifteen minutes of forest and down steep trails, that deterred many people and gave us almost deserted beaches. Seals were common swimming partners and an occasional whale could be seen out in the distance. The waves provided many games and the beaches were wonderful.

We did lots if exploring of tidal pools and the kids always got a collection of rocks and shells to take home. I always booked us a camping site across from the pool so the kids could swim while I made dinner and I could keep an eye on them at the same time. If our children were happy, we were happy and the long summer days made for lots of reading time in the evening and sound sleeping overnight.

Our entire holiday would cost around two hundred dollars and this included the ferry trip.

Once the kids got older and either did their own thing or were busy working, we enjoyed the tent trailer for just the two of us, then came our move to the Okanagan and the busy life of owning a motel and campground. This meant an end to our camping vacations as any time off was over winter when a visit to warmer climates was needed.

After our retirement from the motel, we were again free to travel more. We did some fun cruises and adventure tours but felt we would once again like to get into casual camping. We were lucky enough to find an older motor home which seemed in good condition. The $7000 we invested in it was certainly a good move. A further couple of thousand gave us brand new tires and a new radiator. Whoever had owned the unit before had obviously done the “winters in Arizona” thing as the overcab sleeping area had been converted into many huge cupboards. This was really great for us as Dave has many interests and they all travel with us. The cupboards give us space for his eclipse gear, his computer, binoculars and other treasures that he cannot possibly travel without. There is also tons of room for my books, which I find the only thing necessary for a relaxing vacation.

The original set up of the RV included a small bathroom, which had a miniscule wash bowl. To access this you had to straddle the toilet and wet one hand at a time, there was not room for both hands. There was a regular toilet and a shower designed for dolls. The actual tub part was a large sink with a hand held shower hung from a bracket on the wall. If one did actually shower in there, you would have had to sit on the side of the tub, with feet in the sink, to wash and then dry yourself without movement of your arms. I don’t think it had ever actually been used as there was a closet arrangement in there for extra clothing.

The double bed was squeezed in between the bathroom wall and the side of the unit, getting into bed meant climbing in from the bottom. After a couple of trips I talked Dave into removing the whole bathroom wall, dispensing with both washbowl and tub and moving the toilet to the former tub area. I then installed a shower curtain over the toilet area. The space saved allowed us to put in a proper queen sized bed and sleep in comfort and also to use the toilet in privacy. The kitchen has a double sink so we use one side for washing our faces and the other side for dishes. As we frequently visit campgrounds with showers, the facilities there serve our needs for full body immersion.

It may look different to other people but we are the only people who matter and we are happy with the arrangement. So are our dogs who can now fit on the bed.

The joy of travelling in our rv is tremendous, we can pull up whenever we feel like it and I can fix lunch in a few minutes. A couple of years ago we travelled up to Whitehorse, accompanied by one daughter and son-in-law, in their rv. We ate almost every meal by a small lake or a river as it was a breeze to park and make our meal. Several times we slept in a quiet area at the side of the road and, when we needed to enjoy a full shower, we stayed in campgrounds.

We once spent six weeks, in winter, travelling down into California,

Arizona, and Navada and spent most nights in truck stops, where showers can be purchased, parking the rv between two large rigs is a very safe place to be and the drivers are usually alone and very quiet, so a good night’s sleep is ensured. McDonalds are useful for breakfast and catching up on emails and almost every rest area is a good place to stop for coffee or lunch.

Life on the open road really is good in our old rv. Luxury, certainly not but it has paid for itself many times over and is home away from home for us.