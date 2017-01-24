“Liberal” liquor laws

British Columbia small business owners and their clients say they’re excited about relaxed liquor regulations that have come into effect.

One of the biggest changes will allow any business to apply for a liquor licence.

John Yap, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Small Business says he expects spas, bookstores and cooking schools will apply.

Liquor permits for charity events, legalization of complimentary cocktails upon check-in at hotels and new rules intended to speed up liquor license application reviews come into effect this week.

Many of the changes were recommended as part of B.C.’s 2013 Liquor Policy Review, which consulted with the public, police, businesspeople and public health officials.

Yap, who oversaw the review, said the changes strike a balance between “enhanced convenience for customers,” increased “business opportunities” and “social responsibility.”

Yap concluded in his review that the changes will create jobs, particularly in the tourism sector, which employed 126,000 British Columbians at the time of the review.

Ian Tostenson, president of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said restauranteurs are “very happy” with the changes, many of which are “behind the scenes.”