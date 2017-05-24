Leza Macdonald reports

,

Hotel, Notel and some won’t tell.

A full house of concerned Oliverites with opposite opinions, some for the Hotel on the river, others for the hotel but not on the river and some who don’t want the hotel at all.
Jackie Frederick form the Hotkey Marketing Group was on the panel to answer questions.
Joni Mitchell was quoted as a reason not to put a hotel on the Centennial RV site,  “pave paradise put up a parking lot” and another opinion was if we don’t get the hotel Oliver will become a ghost town.

  1. At least old people are more likely to know how to spell and punctuate. But I admit that I’m not able to follow the argument. Will a hotel cause more speeding?

  2. They should be more concerned with speeding in this town !!!!!! A life is in jepordy .A hotel will liven the town .These old people need a reality check

    Publisher: Let's be fair to old people. Most of the people on council are not exactly young.

