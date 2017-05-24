Leza Macdonald reports

Hotel, Notel and some won’t tell.

A full house of concerned Oliverites with opposite opinions, some for the Hotel on the river, others for the hotel but not on the river and some who don’t want the hotel at all. Jackie Frederick form the Hotkey Marketing Group was on the panel to answer questions. Joni Mitchell was quoted as a reason not to put a hotel on the Centennial RV site, “pave paradise put up a parking lot” and another opinion was if we don’t get the hotel Oliver will become a ghost town.