Leza Macdonald reports

Hotel, Notel and some won’t tell.
A full house of concerned Oliverites with opposite opinions, some for the Hotel on the river, others for the hotel but not on the river and some who don’t want the hotel at all.
Jackie Frederick form the Hotkey Marketing Group was on the panel to answer questions.
Comments
Jim Bowering says
At least old people are more likely to know how to spell and punctuate. But I admit that I’m not able to follow the argument. Will a hotel cause more speeding?
Katrin paulsen says
They should be more concerned with speeding in this town !!!!!! A life is in jepordy .A hotel will liven the town .These old people need a reality check
Publisher: Let’s be fair to old people. Most of the people on council are not exactly young.