Leza Macdonald reports – big cleanup underway at Rd 11

May 23, 2017, 11:28 am
lynne thompson says
May 23, 2017 at 2:11 pm
Just a thank you to our Village Crew who stuck around, the ones who got back early, the one who is retired but gave of his knowledge, the Constabulary, the Volunteers, all the owners of equipment-with the knowledge of creeks. Just a huge THANK YOU…
lynne thompson says
