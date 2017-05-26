Leza Macdonald reports

SOSS Student Art show is on display till Tuesday at the Oliver Public Art Gallery. Come down and view these young emerging artists works.

Mrs. McVicar gives us a great variety of projects says Kendra Leinor, we get to explore different mediums says Sam Sampson-Bruder and Mercedes Benz says it is a place to express our emotions without being scared. Gavin Buttar, last years grad, likes to comes to Art Club on Mondays.

McVicar is also encouraging our community of artist to join her “Artist in Residence” program at SOSS. She is already planning her roster of visiting artists for next year. All media welcome! Spend a few days sharing your process and artwork with some curious minds. Connect with her at – Lindsey McVicar < lmcvicar@sd53.bc.ca

Left to right – Sam Sampson-Bruder, Gavin Buttar, Mrs McVicar, Kendra Leinor and Mercedes Benz poise behind artistically repurposed wooden spoons and wire trees.