Letter to the editor

by Pat Whalley
Summer is over and fall is here,. I find it interesting to note that not only has Centennial Park campground been full for every day of this long summer but has had it’s overflow area full as well.
I know that squawking about closing the park is a complete waste of time but I do think that many of those dollars spent in Oliver this year, will be spent elsewhere next summer. To my mind the hotel should have been built just north of town but if Centennial has to be the definite location, what a pity that nobody has come forward with the idea of opening another campground nearer to town.
Yes, Oliver has other campgrounds but Desert Gem has been fairly full all year, the other campgrounds are quite a hike from town and many campers want to be in walking distance to shops and restaurants. I honestly feel that instead of going to other campgrounds, people will go to other towns and take their money with them.
Thought seems to be that the new hotel will have all sorts of money coming into Oliver and will revive the town but, where are they going to spend all this money, not in all the empty stores on Main Street. For customers to spend money, there needs to be shops to spend it but business people will not open shops if they do not have customers. We have seen so many shops come and go as they haven’t been able to make a living, will a motel make any difference? I honestly do not think we will see people from area 27 wandering around the town, looking for places to spend their cash.
Both Osoyoos and Summerland are small towns but their shops are thriving and their town centres always busy, why are they successful and why is Oliver not? Whatever the secret of our neighbouring towns’ success, we need to discover it and use it here. We have a lovely little town but it is dying a not too slow, death. What can we do to change things round?
Grace Raber says
While finally getting a hotel in Oliver is wonderful, I too am very sad to see the RV park close. People travelling in RV’s are not going to hotels, and it would be nice to see us ADD the hotel instead of exchanging one for the other. Most RV’ers travel that way because of the lifestyle, and the majority of them have pets. Being on the river walk means their whole ‘family’ is happy. Hopefully we’ll be able to accommodate these steady visitors to our town in another RV park – one that is also grassy and shady, which is one of the reasons Centennial was such a popular park.
Betty Lou Trimmer Bahnsen says
No matter how we feel or what we say now will change the fact that the Council has decided that the hotel is going where it is going. They do not see that it is only a part of a matrix of things that have to happen to lift up the town. As it is coming PLEASE make it the BEST DARN LITTLE HOTEL ! Ensure that it is built well , the land is not on the water table, that it has a presence from both Station Street and the Hike and Bike to encourage not only the traveling public, the hikers and bikers but also our friends and relatives to want to stay there. They will have heavy competition from all our wonderful Band Bs, the future Class A Hotel to go into Desert Canyon Resort and Area 27 to say nothing for the Winery Inns , Osoyoos and Penticton competition. Do NOT allow the developer to leave the Town a wreck to deal with in ten years on such valuable land. Build in safeguards and remember the Town holds the cards. Do not overlook your believed Panacea for the Town and let the developer call the tune. Town Council represents the Town populace and the success or failure is in your court.
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Isn’t a hotel a business ? Year round jobs. Sad to see the green space go though.
Patrick Hampson says
The question we all should ask ourselves is what legacy we want for our children as they become adults? Do we want a community where there are few reasons for them to remain or do we want a community which offers them a home and opportunities. We are custodians of our children’s future.
I recall the negative comments about Southwinds Crossing; take a look today, the parking lot is crowded. Why is that the case? It is because Jimmy Pattison saw the business potential and it has been realized.
Businesses on Main Street are not suddenly going to become viable; but they will never become viable if Council, local business and residents do not open a welcoming door to development.
I cannot, with a clear conscience, worry about the loss of a seasonal RV park merely based on a suggested dollar loss. There are FIVE quality RV grounds within a 3 mile radius of Main Street, 2 of which are within easy walking distance of shopping.
Centennial has been at that location for years and businesses on Main Street continue to struggle.
Every one is entitled to an opinion and many comments have been related to Centennial Trailer Park and the 600-800 ‘name’ petition. Unless these names are bona fide Oliver taxpayers, the petition means nothing. The same conscientiousness you demand of the Town must be applied to a petition.
In addition, 800 names does not represent the majority of Town taxpayers. It is nothing more than the opinion of those who oppose the hotel.
Coast Hotels decided the land north of Lions Park was not viable. Now I ask those, who oppose Centennial, as the choice a simple question; If you owned and others owned property for sale and a company came to you and said; “I want to buy your property for a hotel”. Are you going to say “No, make a deal with one of the neighbors”. ?????
Bonnie Thompson says
I think if you are an elected representative of the town you have to consider what is in the towns best interest and what the people want. As a private individual you just want to get your money and run. Huge difference there Pat.
Patrick Hampson says
Not 100% sure if your comment was in response to mine Bonnie; my comment was intended to be an analogy regarding Council’s decision to sell the land. As I stated, an 800 name petition does not reflect the views of the majority nor is it justification for an expensive Referendum.
In 2012 there was a feasibility study by ‘Urbanics’ which identified Centennial RV as the site of choice for a hotel.
Folks should read that report; it is available on line and at the Hall.
Debbie Donohue says
I agree ENTIRELY with what Pat said. The only winner here is Coast Hotel. With the tax incentives given them, Oliver will not benefit for quite some time. Where will the people spend their money in Oliver?? at the flea market? Area 27 people may stay there overnight, but I doubt they will do much else… maybe meals at a winery that caters to that class of people. To repeat what Pat said “We have a lovely little town but it is dying a not too slow, death. What can we do to change things round?” If its not the Council’s job, then its should be the Chamber’s job. Its about time they get to work … I’m tired of looking at all the empty, ugly storefronts… aren’t you?
Paul Tribbick says
I believe we have to understand and accept who we are. First of all we are an agricultural based economy, tourism is something to aspire to, but for the business sector to deal with not councils. Oliver is the only town that does not have a major lake on the Okanagan system, so consider a family, Mom and Dad two kids coming from say Saskatoon Dad says lets go to Oliver I hear its a nice quiet and laid back town, the kid say heck no we want to go water skiing, who wins. Oliver is not dieing, it is growing at it’s own pace. As long as Penticton is only a short drive away there will be the basic shops in Oliver. Yes it is a bit inconvenient for some to go to Penticton but not for most. As long as councils continue to make decisions emotionally instead of what the MAJORITY of the people want we seem to have to accept that. But in the meantime, we are doing just fine thank you.
Publisher: Mostly true Paul. Now elect someone who thinks the hotel is a bad idea. Time to ask all the contenders once nominated.
Paul Tribbick says
Jack its not a matter of electing someone who thinks it is a bad or good idea, is a matter of the council listening to the people. When I was on the committee for the address change, when I asked how many complaints the office had received I was told 8. The regional district representative said he did not know and didn’t care. This hotel issue to my knowledge has had two petitions submitted with 600 and 800 names that would have liked to save the RV park, and relocate the hotel.
Publisher: Paul you called council’s decision emotional. I don’t get that. No referendum was held. Unlikely that one would have been held as no $$ involved against the tax base. Some people can move on. Others cannot. I suggest we listen to the editor of the local newspaper who basically says – enuff is enough – bring on the next decision.
Dianna Weichel says
I so agree with you Pat. What a shame we are loosing our park. I believe that if it had ever been put to a vote it would NEVER have passed. I too hope that another park close to town will be opened in the very near future or the Town will loose more business then It will gain by the hotel. There were many other places for a hotel BUT not for another camp ground in the down town area. I know it is to late BUT WHAT A SHAME
George Boychuk says
Council needs to get off their butts and attract some businesses for down town to revitalize it. The hotel will do nothing for downtown. What are people going to do? Walk around looking at closed buildings? Now that they have destroyed the RV park let’s get another one within walking distance to downtown to keep these RVer’s coming back. Thank you.
Publisher: George – love ya but NOT council’s job to attract business. If it was – it would be a full time job. Planning, streets, water and sewer etc are the priority of ALL councils in BC. Busyness – is about business. The demand and the supply. The demand for a hotel has won the day. The day for RV parking on prime downtown land in Oliver is over. On or off council I must insist.
The HOTEL with public parks on either side is better for Oliver and tourism. Mark by words.
Paul Tribbick says
Thanks for making my point Jack, shut up and except your decision.
Publisher: Just for you. an exception Paul – you can rag on until the cows come home.
George Boychuk says
Jack,I don’t understand. If it is not councils job to attract businesses,what has council been doing pushing the hotel deal like they have?