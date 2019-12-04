Letter to the editor

For 21 years, Friends of the Oliver Library have raised funds for the Children’s Summer Reading Program and to enhance other aspects of our wonderful library through an annual book sale. Over the years we’ve raised more than $60,000.

BUT there is far too much lifting for tired old backs, and the Friends are in need of younger backs and additional dedicated volunteers to help us make this event happen. YOU have generously dropped off your books at the library well in advance of the July sale and we have transported them to the FREE storage site (thanks to a very generous donation of space by Oliver Fairview Self Storage) where they are eventually sorted and organized for transport on the day of the sale to the Legion (who have also generously donated their site for the day).

We have had lots of help over the years from volunteer drivers with vans and trucks hauling the books to our storage unit and then again to the Legion on the day of the sale. On sale day, volunteers have set up the tables, loaded them with the books and kept filling them throughout the day. More volunteers have taken your cash and finally others have helped take everything down and load unsold books into a transport truck provided by The Diabetes Clothesline. Our unsold books are then used to help another not-for-profit with their fundraising efforts.

While we have the organization down pat, it takes many hands (and strong backs) to pull off the event each year. We are grateful for the interest shown by some new volunteers who have stepped forward—however, more are needed!

You are out there. Can you give a few hours a month and a total day in July to this always anticipated event? Call us! Tel # 250-408-4150 or email us at friendsoftheoliverlibrary@gmail.com We will hold an orientation meeting in January to find the best fit for your volunteer time.

We do love this event and so do you. Can you step in to assist us and ensure that not only the book sale continues, but that the proceeds continue to promote reading among the young and keep our library looking so special? We’d love to hear from you!!

Val Friesen

Editor’s note: Both the Oliver Library (OK Regional Library-Kelowna) and the Friends of the Oliver Library have advertised and contributed articles and photographs in the past. Both have been paying customers. But it would seem – No More.

Just one reason I think for the demise of both.