Letter to the editor – from Brita Park

Dear Editor

As you and ODN “free events” readers – are aware, this past weekend there was a special way of honouring Earth Day for folks in the southern end of the Okanagan. The grass- roots group, ” First Things First Okanagan ” held a two – day alternate energy symposium called : “Energy: Our Present, Our Future” at the Penticton Secondary School and the Shatford Centre.

Last Friday, I spent the day sitting in the large sunny atrium at Pen Hi, chatting with students who were wandering through the many energy- related displays and had stopped at our “First Things First Okanagan” booth to share ideas. One 16 year-old told me that he had just recently begun to pay attention to how his lifestyle took fossil fuels for granted. That’s a finite source of energy, he was realizing, plus, at the accelerated rate humans are using it, it’s contributing to worrisome global climate patterns. He was eager to learn ” everything, plusses and challenges” about different kinds of renewable energy. Several 14 year-olds had questions on energy jobs that would employ them here in the often sunny, sometimes windy, valley. I could direct them to the booth beside me: ” Green Jobs, BC.” One Grade 12 student had chosen her field of study : water conservation. She planned to check out the Site C info booth. At a table two down from me, groups of high schoolers clustered around a cheerful, competitive, energy jeopardy game, testing their knowledge among lots of laughs. Their science, social studies, and trades teachers all felt that this ” Earth Week” symposium fit in with their curricular goals. Horizons were expanded, real life applications of classroom learning became more obvious. No prompting was needed to have the teens discuss ” classroom topics” amongst each other.

As for the Saturday, when the Alternate Energy Symposium kicked into high gear, the public experienced “Energy: Our Present , Our Future” in a multitude of dimensions. Over 25 high profile speakers provided thought- provoking talks and discussions in small group sessions throughout the day. Topics ranged from individuals’ ability to improve their home and transportation energy use to community- wide renewable energy systems; from new technologies to government infrastructure; from local action to global cooperation on climate action.

Concurrently, the wide array of displays outside the school’s main entrance and in the atrium drew the public in to the local , the practical, “here and now” reality of Alternate Energy. One could engage with solar installers, home insulators, electric car owners, architects, bicycle designers, wind- power designers, city recycling experts, kadvocates, artists, as well as with business owners and private folks who shared their first-hand experience with solar, wind and geothermal at their display tables.

The two- day symposium coincided perfectly with ” Earth Day” , with its ” down to earth” approach to the theme of ” Energy: Our Present, Our Future.” I heard from both the students and the adults who dropped in on this, the second annual symposium put on by First Things First Okanagan, that they felt it was time well spent. As for me, I felt encouraged and, well, ” energized.”

Brita Park