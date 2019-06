7 June 2019

May I impose upon your good nature for a few lines of thanks to all those who donate blood?

Having now had my second transfusion in two weeks, and knowing that four donors were likely involved, I am most appreciative of your selfless, life-saving contribution to our society.

Whether you donate once in a while, or on some regular schedule, you may rest well today knowing that somewhere you have saved a life.

In my hour of need, I thank you.

Stuart Syme