Letter to the editor

From: Rick Knodel

On behalf of RDOS Area “C” Director Terry Schafer and myself we would like to thank Brad Fossett for his service in the Willowbrooke Volunteer Fire Department.

During his five years he has been instrumental in overseeing the change to a much more technical and bureaucratic system that is being put in place throughout the province.

The time and dedication necessary to implement these changes while building and maintaining a first class fire department is truly commendable.

Brad has put considerable effort into making the Willowbrooke Fire Department a community hub and installing a great respect for all those under his command.

Enjoy your retirement.