Letter to the editor

by Malcolm McKay – Okanagan Falls

Re: National Park Reserve meeting April 23 2019 in Osooyos

“I’m dismayed at the way Parks Canada has presented this whole proposal” Dick Cannings Federal MP (South Okanagan-West Kootenay)

Dismayed? — dismayed you say, I’ve never heard such strong words from a federal politician. I’m sure that will ruffle feathers in bird land somewhere.

Parks Canada is a bully. Parks Canada needs to pack up and go back to Ottawa. We do not need its proposed National Park Reserve.

The Land and Resource Management Plan* 2001 (LRMP) was developed by local citizens to identify and put in place safeguards to protect our environment while still allowing people to make a living and recreate.

If Parks Canada was so concerned about protecting our ecology in the South Okanagan they would not have held up a well thought out plan for the past 17 years, developed by local people for the needs of our area.

The LRMP is a living document that can be adjusted to meet future needs. Not a dead-end street like the Parks Act.

Wildfire, floods and wildlife problems (predator and prey) need to be dealt with promptly by our Provincial Government agencies with offices right here. Why would we tie the hands of these important local services?

*Okanagan-Shuswap Land & Resource Management Plan (Government of BC)