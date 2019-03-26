Letter to the editor

From Michelle Weisheit, homeowner – Willowbrook

In response to a warning issued by Parks BC

I’d like to address the above named post that you had on ODN 25 March 2019.

Collectively, the residents of Willowbrook have no intention of dredging in the Meyer’s Flats area which is in BC Parks. Although, we would like to see a small amount of work completed just south of Goldtau Rd, where there is a slight incline we understand that we need to wait until the Ecora hydrological assessment is complete.

Additionally – residents did not “tear up streets to allow a greater flow through undersized culverts”* (see response below).

The Ministry of Transportation together with their contractors Argo removed two culverts from the Willowbrook subdivision to ease flooding and a back-log of water from undersized and unmaintained culverts.

We are extremely happy with upgrades that have occurred in Willowbrook since flooding occurred last spring. New larger culverts have been installed and ditches along Carr Crescent have been re-established to assist with drainage and moving water back into the creek.

The immediate area of concern is the culvert at Meyers Rd and it is this area residents want to dredge – which is not part of BC Parks or any ministry but rather private property. When the culvert was installed at this crossing in order for the top of the culvert to be level with the road it had to be dug down quite a bit. On the entrance to the culvert this 2 to 3 foot drop is not a problem as it serves as a silt pool however on the south side of the culvert a pool has now been created and there is an approximate 3 foot “step up”. Water now pools at this pinch point, rises and ultimately seeps into the ground. This is the exact effect we are trying to avoid. Houses in Willowbrook were flooded last year and the year before, due to high ground water. If we can keep the creek flowing naturally and not seeping into the ground our chances of being flooded again are greatly reduced.

All the residents want to have completed, on private property, is to dredge approximately 200 yards of creek bed to bring it level with the bottom of the culvert, to ensure it can flow unhindered.

As a matter of interest the engineer from Ecora who is working on the hydrological study has agreed that this work should be completed and tried to expedite the process on the residents’ behalf. In an email to me he said “It’s unfortunate that the ministry has not approved the application as it is a capacity restriction and easily fixed”. It would be interesting to know where flooded residents stand legally, knowing that an engineer recommended the work be completed and the ministry declined to approve the project. The residents have offered to pay for the expenses of having this work completed, we just need the go ahead. It would be very sad to have this one minor setback render all the culverts and ditching ineffective and have family homes flooded for a third year in a row.

* Editor’s Note – It was my understanding in the early days last year when the problem of Kearns Creek was on the mind of locals, that equipment owned by a resident was used to increase the flow adjacent to the culverts at Carr Crescent.

I shall re-check my sources but coverage by ODN last year was not questioned by anyone. ODN stands behind it statements.