Letter to the editor

From Malcom McKay

South Okanagan National Park Reserve Proposal

I definitely do not support this proposal. I participated in the LRMP process as did many club members in Region 8. All user groups of the region had a seat at the table and it was an accomplishment that a document which addressed the majority of user group concerns could be agreed on. The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF), BC Conservation Foundation, the Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada, and The Nature Trust of B.C. acquired rare grassland habitat by donations from BCWF members, and by resident hunters and anglers through license surcharges . These lands were not purchased to be turned into a National Park Reserve.

It is not appropriate to expropriate or sell any of these conservation properties to Parks Canada.

If you are new to the area I would suggest that you do some research on the LRMP (Okanagan Shuswap LRMP) and apply some common sense to this very divisive unnecessery problem that has held up this important process.