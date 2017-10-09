From: Brenda Shaw

Letter to the Editor

I am writing this because I just cannot let the day go by without thanking God for the kindness of the Oliver Family Grocery Store for making this Thanksgiving one to remember. I am by myself and there is no point in cooking a meal for one so I bought a Turkey dinner from the Hospital. This morning, Ed from the Grocery store delivered some groceries for me and asked if I was having company or having a big meal. I replied that I was alone and no, just a small meal. He asked would I eat some turkey and stuffing if he brought it over? I replied that it would be very nice but not necessary. He again asked if I would eat the turkey dinner if he brought it. I gave in and said a quiet, tearful voice, YES!. He gave me a hug and said to expect a phone call later on today.

Sharp at 5 pm, Barb Simpson, owner of Oliver Family Grocery, phoned and said she was on her way! I stood at the door watching her come across the road carrying two packages. I thanked her so much for her kindness with a kiss and a hug and sent her home to have her dinner. I proceeded to have my dinner. Oh my…enough for three meals and half a pumpkin pie with ice cream! All this from the kindness of Barb, her daughter Theresa and son in law Ed. They work hard in their little store but have been nothing but kind to me as I am a shut in. They certainly did not have to worry about whether I had a home cooked meal but they did anyway.

I hope some of you who read this, who have not gone to their store, go spend a couple of bucks now and then to keep their business thriving! Support them as they support their customers! They are wonderful people who deserve nothing but good things. I thank God for them and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and my favourite pumpkin pie and for making this Thanksgiving a little less lonely. God bless them and I hope you all have as great a day as I have had.