Letter to the editor

Around 9:00pm last night I was reading in the back yard and happened to glance up to see a large cougar crossing a roof on a house at the corner of Eastside Drive and Coyote Street This is a very densely populated area with lots of small animals and children visiting.

The cougar dropped to the ground in that yard.

Called RCMP who called the Conservation officer in Summerland. I immediately called everyone that I knew that had a small animal or child to alert them.

Word spread quickly and thinking that is the only way we can deal with such a situation. Scary stuff…. We all have to be aware

Judy Harvey

(some parts of this email edited)