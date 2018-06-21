Letter to the editor

From: Nicole Kriesel

Here is my summary of the Community Safety Forum meeting held Tuesday June 19th.

WHO WAS IN ATTENDANCE? Very small attendance of citizens which was very disappointing.

Bylaw

Crime stoppers

C.O.P (Citizens on Patrol)

Sgt. Gervais/Cpl. Tarasoff Superintendent DeJager from Penticton

Mayor Hovanes and Council

Senior Town staff

MLA Larson (briefly)

Had some good open discussion that comes back to the fact that the RCMP only have so much coverage which is unfortunately true. They’re in the process of filling 2 positions one of which I believe is an aboriginal liaison of sort. They are currently short staffed and stretched to the limit.

There is an auxiliary RCMP program available for citizens to join. There is training available and three different tiers where the top two obtain Peace Officer status. We have enough Corrections staff around who (already have Peace Officer designation) would more than likely get through the screening for security clearance quite easily. Having auxiliaries in and around our town assisting the RCMP would be a great asset. PLEASE CONSIDER THIS.

Here is the link with the info. You can also contact our local detachment for more information on how to apply locally.

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/ news/2016/22/rcmp-auxiliary- program

The Citizens On Patrol (Crimewatch/Speedwatch) program is in action, but unfortunately their numbers are dwindling and most participants are over 70 so their stamina etc. doesn’t allow them to be out during the hours we need them to be. We need fresh blood who are willing to volunteer even 1-4hr shift per month.

Please consider volunteering!!

Speeding complaints can also be emailed in as well with the time and area of concern.

Please contact Ron Johnson at Olivercrimewatch@gmail.com for more information.

BYLAW (Shilo Lyver and crew) is doing their part by trying to keep up on all the problem houses in town by constantly putting pressure on messy/problem properties as well as encouraging citizens to utilize the good neighbour clause. They have requested that there be as much documentation as possible with claims.

They are also doing some night time patrols of their own. Here is a link to our Bylaws.

http://www.oliver.ca/bylaw- enforcement

Did you know that you can send ANY TIP into Crime Stoppers?? Not just the kind of thing you see on TV with Canada wide warrants etc. ANY TIP CAN BE SENT ANONYMOUSLY, and it gets directly sent to our local RCMP. Rick Dellebuur is the coordinator.

THERE IS EVEN A SMART PHONE EASY PEASY APP THAT YOU CAN UPLOAD PICTURES TO AS WELL!! HOW CONVENIENT IS THAT??

Check it all out here:

http://sostips.ca/sitemenu. aspx?ID=279&

I would recommend sending only NON TIME SENSITIVE tips in. You can also call into the local non-emergency line to our detachment at (250) 498-3422.

Just remember to use 911 for all emergencies. The biggest help we can give the RCMP is REPORT REPORT REPORT.

Cpl. Tarasoff told me that ANY INFORMATION, NO MATTER HOW BIG OR SMALL, CAN HELP LEAD TO THE ARRESTS WE ARE LOOKING FOR. All information is welcomed and encouraged. They are also working on having an email available for sending in information. What they need is as much intel as possible from us to help get the arrests. They also requested logging pics and serial numbers of your important items. They have such an inventory of stolen items and it’s hard to return it without proper ID (serial numbers). Please make sure we do our part in locking our stuff up to make it harder for the opportunists.

There are definitely many flaws in our judicial system which shows on how offenders/repeat offenders are sentenced/released. All of these complaints can be forwarded to our local MLA and MP to be dealt with at a provincial level.

Our local RCMP can only do so much. We need to come together as a community and help pick up the slack where we can and try to do our best to be proactive.

They are just as frustrated as we are and are equally as affected. Sgt. Gervais has his camper stolen right out of his driveway. Ron Hovanes has also fallen victim of theft from his property. It affects us all.

Let’s do what we can and work together.