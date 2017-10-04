Letter to the editor

From: ©Lin Brian

Scoop the Poop!

Everybody knows that all dogs have to poop.

But some don’t seem to realize that they’re supposed to scoop.

They walk their dogs because they don’t want it in their yard.

Picking up and flushing to them seems so awfully hard.

So they walk their dogs all around our own neighbourhood,

let them poop where ’ere they want – and No! that isn’t good.

They let their doggy lag behind and pretend they do not see

where they do their business, at times up against our tree.

The urine causes trees to die. They don’t seem to care.

I’d go out and tell them off, but I do not dare.

We all know that it’s not safe to approach a stranger.

We can’t see inside their head, and there could danger…

We work hard to keep our yards and sidewalks clean.

Expecting you to pick up your dog’s stuff isn’t mean.

And now I’m going to say this as clear as I get –

if you can’t pick up your doggy’s ‘do’, you don’t deserve a pet!