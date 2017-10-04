Letter to the editor

From: ©Lin Brian
Scoop the Poop!
Everybody knows that all dogs have to poop.
But some don’t seem to realize that they’re supposed to scoop.
They walk their dogs because they don’t want it in their yard.
Picking up and flushing to them seems so awfully hard.
So they walk their dogs all around our own neighbourhood,
let them poop where ’ere they want – and No! that isn’t good.
They let their doggy lag behind and pretend they do not see
where they do their business, at times up against our tree.
The urine causes trees to die. They don’t seem to care.
I’d go out and tell them off, but I do not dare.
We all know that it’s not safe to approach a stranger.
We can’t see inside their head, and there could danger…
We work hard to keep our yards and sidewalks clean.
Expecting you to pick up your dog’s stuff isn’t mean.
And now I’m going to say this as clear as I get –
if you can’t pick up your doggy’s ‘do’, you don’t deserve a pet!
Comments
Lee Ann Wilson says
Along Gala and toward the Schools on the path is extremely bad and I know the Town tries very hard to keep this area clean as the School kids have to walk in this area. If you see anyone who doesn’t pick up you don’t dare say anything as I have been told by a friend she was verbally abused (a male) when she approached to offer a baggy. This has been a problem for Years… I tried to right an article in the paper years ago and they wouldn’t publish it. I feel in the near future the same may be a problem in the Doggy Park as there will be no incentive to pick up now that it’s not a baseball area.
George Boychuk says
Perfect poem and I hope all pet owners adhere to it. Would really be appreciated!!
Thank you
Pat Monahan says
it’s really bad on the hike and bike path as well