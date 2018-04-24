Letter to the editor

From: Rick Knodel

I would very much like to thank the forestry workers who are providing a much needed boost to the hands needed. The local volunteers were rapidly getting worn down both physically and financially from loss of work time. Many thanks to them and the people who pushed to create the political will that finally made this happen. There are monumental tasks yet to come and they are much appreciated.

I was listening to the announcement of the meeting of the minds from the various ministries and local bureaucrats to decide on mitigation procedures. The one group that was glaringly absent from this think tank was input from the various locals who would have direct knowledge and experience of the area, topographical issues, historical events and engineering deficiencies that have all added to this crisis.

Just a few names of people who have intimate knowledge of these things, Gordon Kirby (Roads 9 and 6), Gail Blidook (Island Road and area) and Geoff Neily (Myers Flats, White Lake basin) . These are the first that come to mind.

I am sure Director Schafer could add a few more if asked.

We have all seen the attitude from upper bureaucrats; we got it- ‘just stay out of our way we are handling it, there are things you the people (peasants) just don’t understand’.

How’s that working out so far; kind of how we got here in the first place, wasn’t it.

Now that we have some of the brightest minds available would it not be a good idea to let them ask question of those at the epicenter of this event . I have always been told that is how you learn things. You never know they just might find out something important. A little common sense might be better late than never.

But then again there are things I just don’t understand.