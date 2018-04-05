Letter to the editor

From: Michelle Weisheit, chair – Willowbrook Water Committee
What a day mixed with emotions yesterday was. After more letter writing, phone calls, begging and pleading the west Carr cres culvert was removed. Residents were happy believing that this might help our dire situation.
Our sense of euphoria was very quickly snubbed out. Within 30 minutes we learned not only that the pump was being moved to Pringle dam to pump more water in our subdivision but also that St Andrews was given the order to draw down their lake.
A few hours later I drove passed St Andrews and granted there is a lot of water but are there any houses at risk? Is someone’s home about to be flooded? Is a family about to be displaced and be left homeless? It did not appear that way.
So is this a case of Willowbrook residents sacrificing our homes for a game of golf? Haven’t we “paid” enough already. Our community looks like a war zone. An estimate of 20,000 sand bags lining the creek, 2 culverts removed and hoses crisscrossing the landscape. The constant sound of pumps running in the background.
When do we become a priority? We’ve been lobbying the powers that be to take care of our situation since we were flooded last year, to no avail. So now we find ourselves at the bottom of the priority list in a completely avoidable situation. Had Ministry of Transportation increased culvert size to the adequate capacity this situation could have been circumvented. Now due to no fault of ours we have become the Willowbrook dam. Catching water to save a golf course and keeping it here in order to spare downstream flooding. It hardly seems fair that one community has to sacrifice so much again and again and still our pleas continue to fall on deaf ears.
Comments
Arthur Riome says
You are quite correct. Where homes are in peril, action is a necessity. If government agencies are unwilling to act, citizens must take actions in to their own hands. (which apparently is what government wants, as evidenced by recent activities)
Pat Engish says
Groundwater level currently at 2.1 meters. Last year this time 5.6 meters and groundwater rose to .88 meters. Will the groundwater rise another 4 to 6 meters as is normal in a high snow pack year making higher ground homes in Willowbrook lakefront property?
Arthur Riome says
Yes , it will, and then some.
Gail Blidook says
Michelle, we must have been writing about this bizarre situation at St. Andrews at virtually the same time, and sending our comments to ODN. What are they thinking?? I am flabbergasted!
My heart goes out to all of you in the Willowbrook Community. I know you are all trying so hard to save your homes without endangering the community downstream. That is greatly appreciated. HUGS